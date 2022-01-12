Frankston Indians head basketball coach Scotty Albritton secured his 300th win Tuesday evening in a 48-17 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Coach Albritton has been an assistant or head coach for the last 17 years of his life. In the world of sports, it seems it’s always about what’s next. The next play, the next game, or the next season.
Tuesday, Albritton had a chance to stop and reflect on a coaching career that has now garnered 300 career wins.
“It’s something I’m for sure proud of,” Albritton said. “I got a little emotional after the game thinking of all the players I’ve been able to coach. All the accomplishments I’ve been a part of with those guys. It’s special.”
Albritton’s coaching career started at West Rusk as the boys’ head basketball coach. His first game was a home game against Sabine. Highlighting his inaugural night was the nerves he felt being on the court as a head coach.
It was a tight contest that ended in a 33-31 win for Albritton and West Rusk.
“I still keep in contact with all of the guys from that team,” Albritton said. “The relationships you’re able to build with a lot of these players over the years is what I remember and cherish. Being able to watch some of those players play on the next level and start families as adults is an amazing experience.”
After West Rusk, Albritton spent time as an assistant coach with the Lindale Eagles. He remained at Lindale for 10 years before arriving at Frankston in 2017. And though his team colors have changed over the years, he’s never lost the competitive fervor that continues to motivate him to this day.
“I’m such a competitive person when it comes to coaching,” Albritton said. “From the outside in, at times, it can look like it’s about me, but it never is.”
“I tell my players that I’m going to have more years in coaching than they’ll have at the high school level. So, when you see the way I coach on the floor it’s because I want them to accomplish everything that I’ve been through before. I want them to make memories during their high school careers that they can take with them.”
Besides his motivation to compete, Albritton still enjoys the art of scouting, breaking down film, and making a game plan to use against their opponents.
It’s easy to see how his love of designing ways to stop opposing offenses translates to the floor. Frankston has consistently been known for their nightmarish zone defense.
Their past eight opponents have failed to eclipse 40 points, which has been a large part of their 17-4 record this season.
However, behind the schematics and desire to win, lies a coach who simply loves stepping on the court every week with his guys. What comes with nearly two decades of coaching is a plethora of senior classes that reminds him why he started coaching.
“Every year on senior night is really emotional for me,” Albritton said. “You get emotional when you realize you’re not going to battle with some of these guys anymore. But keeping in contact with them as they start life is something I enjoy equally as much as coaching them.”
Frankston was scheduled to begin their district-run Friday against Kerens.t However, the game has now been postponed due to the closure of Kerens ISD. Their district home opener comes the following Tuesday against the Cayuga Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.