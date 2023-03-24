Palestine’s Jan’aa Johnson and Taj’Shawn Wilson, Frankston’s Ja’Shalyn Hatton and Caleb Ramsey, along with the Ladycat coaching staff will participate in the 18th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic.
The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic is back for another year. The games are scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Azalea is sponsoring the games for the 18th year. The Classic has given high school seniors in the East Texas area the opportunity to showcase their talent for college coaches and hometown fans.
“This event reflects the core of our practice. Competition, athletics, and the opportunity for athletes to perform at an optimal level are some of the better things in life,” says Dr. John Priddy, President of Azalea Orthopedics. He continues, “we are proud to support these senior athletes again this year.”
Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided. Johnson and Hatton will play for the Girls West Team beside Kaufman’s Piper McKinney, LaPoynor’s T’Mia Mitchell, Crandall’s Tatum West, Mabank’s Savannah Wagner, Eustace’s Avery Reeve and Emma Bell, Lindale’s Jillian Ortiz, Rivercrest’s Selena Kelley and Grace Community’s Abigail Roach and Reece Porter.
Coaches for the Girls West team are head coach Daniel Nichols of Palestine High School and his assistants Byron Northrup and MyKaela Alfred.
Playing for the Girls East team are Central Heights’ Na’Kaylyn Wells, Winnsboro’s Faith Sechrist, Woden’s Haylee Hornbuckle, Gilmer’s Addison Walker, Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook, DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers and McKenzie Peery, Mount Vernon’s Summer Rogers, New Summerfield’s Karlee Andrade and West Rusk’s Faith Cochran. Coaches for the Girls East team are head coach Tony Riley of Chapel Hill High School and his assistants Trushundra McGill and KeAmber Arps.
Wilson and Ramsey will play for the Boys West team beside Brook Hill’s Jakub Dluzewski, Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls, Owen Thompson and Jeffery Brooks, Eustace’s Kayleb Angel, Athens’ Eli Perkins, Mineola’s TJ Moreland, Tyler High’s Ashad Walker, Brownsboro’s Jacob Hopson, LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and DiJuan Whitehead. Coaches for the Boys West team are head coach Dean Nuckolls of Bullard High School and his assistant Jeremy Lee.
Playing for the Boys East team are Grace Community’s Darius Shankle, Chapel Hill’s Adrian Mumphrey and Tyson Berry, Lindale’s Ryder Johnson, Whitehouse’s DeCarlton Wilson and Bryson Hawkins, Center’s Jamarion Evans and Da’nijhalon Gipson, Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin, Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey, Beckville’s Jayden Mojica, Alba-Golden’s Brayden Randolph and Hallsville’s Luke Cheatham. Coaches for the Boys East team are head coach Hiram Harrison of Center High School and his assistants Alex Munoz and Michael Cloudy.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. April 1st. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults, students are $3.00 or free with a student ID, and free to children 5 and under.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
