The Palestine Wildcats are on a district bye Friday. They've put themselves in position to secure the second seed in District 19-4A following their 76-29 win over Rusk Tuesday evening.
They will travel to Fairfield Tuesday night for their season finale. Playoffs have been secured for Palestine, but have a chance to improve to the second seed with a win over Fairfield. The Wildcats lost the Eagles, 55-52, during their first go round on Jan. 31.
The Westwood Panthers travel to Teague Friday for their final district road game of the season. They currently are a game ahead of the Frankston Indians for the final playoff spot in District 20-3A. Meaning, if Westwood loses out and the Indians win out they'll be the rightful owners of the fourth-seed. The Panthers have beaten both Teague and Buffalo (their final two games) earlier this season.
The Elkhart Elks host their district home finale Friday against the Crockett Bulldogs. Crockett currently sits undefeated in District 20-3A. The Elks could lock up the second seed if they hand the Bulldogs their first loss. Despite the second seed still being in play, the Elks have locked in their playoff ticket already.
The Grapeland Sandies have a chance to secure the district crown Friday against the Slocum Mustangs. Grapeland pulled out an 80-65 victory over Slocum during their first contest behind a 30-6 third-quarter. The Mustangs did carry a 41-31 lead into half before their forward Colby Thornton got hurt in the second half. Nonetheless, both teams have their playoff spots secured.
The Frankston Indians look to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Bison Friday. A loss tonight and a Westwood win would mathematically eliminate them from the playoffs.
The Cayuga Wildcats are in possession of the third spot in District 19-2A heading into their contest Friday against first-place Italy. The Wildcats sit two games above Kerens. They're playoff ticket has already been punched with a game remaining after Friday.
The Oakwood Panthers need a win Friday against Laneville in order to stay alive in the playoff picture. Heading into Tuesday Oakwood needed a win and a Neches loss – they got both. Neches is on a bye Friday, so if the Panthers grab a win over second-place Laneville it will come down to their Feb. 18 match against Neches for the third-playoff seed.
Playoffs
Girls
District 19-4A
Palestine v. Jasper
The Palestine Ladycats will play the Jasper Lady Bulldogs at Nacogdoches High School Monday in the first-round of the playoffs.
District 20-3A
Frankston v. Lexington
The Frankston Maidens play Lexington in the first-round of the playoffs Monday at Madisonville High School.
District 19/20-2A
Grapeland Sandiettes, Cayuga Ladycats
Grapeland is waiting on the results of the District 19-2A tournament Friday night for who they will play. The Ladycats will play at Corsicana HS to determine seeding.
District 28-1A
Neches v. Wells
The Lady Tigers will play Wells at Slocum HS today to determine who gets the final playoff spot. Winner plays Mt. Calm in the first-round of the playoffs.
