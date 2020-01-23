BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers (10-15, 2-3) boys team are a game out of the final playoff seed entering the end of the first round of district play. The Panthers travel to Buffalo tonight who currently hold the third-place spot in District 20-3A. The Lady Panthers continue to search for their first district win against the Lady Bison tonight.
Meanwhile, Elkart will be on a bye tonight.
The Frankston Indians (4-14, 1-3) travel to first-place Groesbeck for another District 20-3A match as they hope to make some ground in the playoff hunt. The Maidens (15-11, 4-3) hold the third place spot as they take on fifth-place Groesbeck.
Both Grapeland varsity teams are in firm control of the first-place spots.
The Sandies (24-1, 5-0) took sole possession of first place after their win over the Slocum Mustangs Tuesday. The Sandies host Groveton tonight. The Sandiettes (24-4, 7-0) currently have a game lead over Centerville as they host the Lady Indians tonight.
The Cayuga Wildcats (14-4, 2-0) currently shares first place with Itasca in District 19-2A as they travel to Cross Roads tonight. The Ladycats (18-10, 3-1) are a game behind first-place Kerens as they play winless Cross Roads tonight.
The Neches Tigers (16-7, 7-2) play host to first-place LaPoynor tonight who are undefeated through eight games of district play. The Lady Tigers also will battle an undefeated LaPoynor Lady Flyers team tonight in District 28-1A play.
Oakwood is at home home tonight in District 28-1A action against Wells.
