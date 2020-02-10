Amazing how months of practice, tournaments and district games pale in comparison to the significance of tonight for many area basketball teams across the area.
District 20-3A
The Elkhart Elks (7-3) clinched the playoff spot Friday with a 57-41 win over the Frankston Indians (3-6). The Elks currently sit in second place with games against fourth-seeded Westwood and first-place Crockett left on their slate.
The Panthers (4-5) are up a game over fifth-seeded Frankston as they battle the Elks tonight in Elkhart. The Panthers have Teague and Buffalo left on their schedule following tonight's rivalry match.
The Indians have Teague (1-8), Buffalo (5-4) and Groesbeck (3-7) left on their schedule. Of those three, Frankston's only lost has come against Groesbeck.
The Frankston Maidens are currently tied with Teague going into their last game tonight against Teague. Teague snatched a 27-26 win from the Maidens with a last second three in their first go-round. If the Maidens pull out a victory tonight they will secure second-place and play Little River Academy for their first playoff game. A loss still has them in the playoffs, but they will play eitherLexington or Franklin next.
District 20-2A
The Grapeland Sandies (9-0) and Slocum Mustangs (8-1) are in firm control of the one and two seed, respectively. The Sandies and Mustangs are headed for a collision course Friday in a rematch of their first duel.
The Sandiettes (11-0) locked up the division crown Friday with their 55-30 win over Centerville Friday. They've ran through District 20-2A by an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points.
District 19-2A
The Cayuga Wildcats are currently third in their division with three games remaining in their division against number-one seed Italy, second-placed Itasca and fifth-placed Cross Roads. They'll battle Cross Roads first tonight with Italy on the slate Friday.
Ladycats head coach Chad Martinez described their playoff picture as “a mess.” They're currently 4-4 in district, but won't know anything concrete until after tonight – even then a tiebreaker could still be in play. They could be tied for any of the playoff spots outside the first seed depending on how tonight plays out.
District 28-1A
The Neches Tigers (11-3) have just two games remaining in their district schedule beginning with Laneville tonight. If the Tigers win out they can get in a tie for second-place with them. A loss tonight and a win against Oakwood, their season finale, would put them in third place.
If Neches happens to lose both they can still be in as long as Oakwood loses to Laneville. If Oakwood stacks win together against Laneville and Neches then they'll be tied with the Tigers for third.
Oakwood must win out and needs a win from Laneville over Neches tonight to force a playoff game with the Tigers for third.
The Neches Lady Tigers season is dependent on the outcome of tonight's game between Chireno and Wells. If Wells wins the Lady Tigers are eliminated. If Chireno wins Neches will play Wells Thursday in Slocum at 6 p.m. for the third-seed.
Winner of that game will play Mt. Calm in the first round of the playoffs.
