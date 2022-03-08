PALESTINE – Palestine Wildcats Dreyon Barrett and Elijah Cook both receive District 17-4A superlatives after helping them finish second in district. Barrett was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Cook was named District Newcomer of the Year.
Barrett averaged a little over 20 points per game for the Wildcats this year, which included a 35-point performance against Center. He also had a 29 and 21-point performance against Carthage during their two meetings. He also had a 19-point performance against the Jasper Bulldogs. Cook was the team’s interior force. The senior had multiple 10-plus rebound performances during the Wildcats seven-win district stretch.
Taj’Shawn Wilson and Carlton Wiggins both represented the Wildcats on All-District first team. Wilson has shown continued improvement since his first varsity game as a freshman. The junior had a 22-point performance in their three-point win over Jasper. He also had 23 points in their first meeting of the season against Jasper. Wiggins was the team’s sniper from long range. His three-point shooting was vital to the Wildcats offense all season long. Wiggins dropped 16 in their district finale win over Rusk.
De’myzean Martin, J’Corey Jackson and Jordan Walker were all All-District second-team honorees. Gerlle Abrams received honorable mentions considerations. Jarrett Henry earned Academic All-District.
