PALESTINE – A 21-point game from Dreyon Barrett helped the Wildcats secure their fourth district win after their 76-65 win over the Rusk Eagles.
The Wildcats' offense opened the game on fire in their first matchup against the Eagles on the season. A quick under-the-rim basket from Elijah Cook ignited a 10-2 run during the first three minutes of the first quarter. A three from sniper Carlton Wiggins capped off the run, which forced Rusk to burn a timeout.
The break in action did some good for Rusk as they responded with a 10-2 run of their own with Palestine being held scoreless the next 2:45 of game time. A baseline pull-up jumper from Wiggins got Palestine back on the scoreboard before a Rusk three-pointer gave them their first lead of the game, 15-14.
Dy’Myzean Martin attacked the rim with a scoop layup to end the quarter and reclaim a 16-15 lead for Palestine.
Palestine readjusted their defense in the second quarter as they outscored them 21-9. A pair of buckets in the early part of the quarter had Rusk sitting in front 20-18, which was the final time they ever led in this contest.
Gerlle Adams scored the first four points of the quarter for Palestine to tie things at 20. A dime from Barrett to Cook pushed them in front 22-20. From there, a 15-1 run followed. Barrett had eight of those points during that stretch as the Wildcats led 37-21. Rusk scored the final five points before the half to pull within nine.
Rusk continued to struggle with the aggressiveness of Cook in the paint. He had four of Palestine’s first six points of the third as he finished with 13 points in the game. A fast-break layup from Jordan Walker opened the Wildcat lead to 45-33 before a wing three from Barrett increased that lead to 15.
There was little Rusk could do to match Barrett. He sliced through the lane late in the quarter and finished while being hacked and sent to the line. He converted the and-one to maintain their 15-point lead. Wiggins cashed in on his second three-pointer of the contest as Palestine’s offense relentlessly frustrated Rusk.
The Wildcats led 57-41 entering the final quarter.
Rusk attempted to make things closer in the fourth but never came within more than nine points. The Wildcats held a 14-point lead for the majority of the quarter thanks to the shooting of Wiggins. Barrett sent electricity through the gym after a pair of dunks placed strong exclamation points on Palestine’s fourth district win.
Barrett led all scorers with 21 points. Cook finished with 13, while Jordan Walker added 11. Wiggins also reached double figures with 11. Palestine travels to Center Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.