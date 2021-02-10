Palestine Ladycats vs. Mexia Ladycats
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Crockett High School
Need to know: Palestine and Mexia are former District 19-4A rivals. Palestine is 3-1 against Mexia in the past two seasons and swept them last year en route to the playoffs. Mexia fell in the Bi-District round against Fairfield last year. They also finished fourth in District 18-4A this year. Winner of this game will move on to play the winner of Giddings and Jarrell in the Area round.
Cayuga Ladycats vs. Centerville Lady Tigers
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Fairfield High School
Need to know: The Cayuga Ladycats fought their way into the playoffs with a 51-31 win over Kerens Monday night. It was a play-in game for the rights to the final playoff seed in District 19-2A. The last time these two teams played were November 26, 2019 when Centerville beat Cayuga 39-16. The Lady Tigers finished first in District 20-2A and are 11-1 in their past 12 games. They're currently ranked 12th in Class 2A. Winner of this matchup will move on to play the winner of Crawford and Bremond in the Area round.
Frankston Maidens vs. Lovelady Lionesses
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Cushing High School
Need to know: The Frankston Maidens finished third in District 19-2A to matchup with District 20-2A runner up Lovelady. The last time these two sides paired together was December 18, 2018 when Lovelady defeated Frankston in a non-district match, 59-22. The two sides both have three wins over the same opponents in Slocum and Cayuga – Frankston sweeping Cayuga in district and Lovelady sweeping Slocum in district. Lovelady defeated Cayuga and Marlin in 2020's playoffs before losing in the regional round to Crawford. Frankston was taken down in the bi-district roun last year against Lexington. Winner of this game will play the winner of Bruceville-Eddy and Dawson in the area round.
Grapeland Sandiettes vs. LaPoynor Lady Flyers
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Cushing High School
Need to know: The Grapeland Sandiettes won seven of their final eight district games down the stretch before losing their district finale against Lovelady. However, that lost placed them third in District 20-2A and set them up for a bi-district round battle against 14th ranked LaPoynor. The last time these two tipped-off was in December 2018 when Grapeland dominated them 73-36. Both teams find themselves in new waters this year as they both were crowned district champions in 2019. LaPoynor makes its way up from 1A to 2A. The Lady Flyers have won six of their last seven games entering this matchup. Winner of this game will pay the winner of Marlin and Moody in the Area round.
