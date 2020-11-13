Friday marked the beginning of the 2020-21 high school boys basketball season around Texas. Though sports has been in motion for several months, teams are still feeling the affects of the COVID-19 era.
There is a 27 allowable game limit, teams may play 3 games during a calendar week. When school is in session, the second and third game must be played outside of the school week and there will be no tournaments or showcases, including the regional tournament.
Girls basketbal season began last Friday, Nov. 6.
Palestine Wildcats
2019 Record: 16-11
Season Opener: Saturday, 11/21, at Pine Tree
The Palestine Wildcats will attempt to replace the production of Enoch Fatade who was their on-court general last year. He helped guide them to a district championship in 2018 and an area round appearance last year.
Westwood Panthers
2019 Record: 12-20
Season Opener: Friday, 11/13. at Cross Roads
The Westwood Panthers were within a game of securing their first playoff appearance since 2018. Leading scorers Mario Black and Bri'Darian Hunt have now graduated and the Panthers are now under the direction of coach Chris Cole.
Elkhart Elks
2019 Record: 19-16
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, at Cross Roads
The Elkhart Elks are coming off of back-to-back playoff appearances and hope to make it a trifecta this year. They lost key seniors Cade Starr and Ky Thomas as they usher in a new era under head coach Danny Dubois.
Frankston Indians
2019 Record: 8-21
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Bullard
The Indians got back into the playoffs this past season after missing it the year prior. They're now realigned into 2A from 3A with a pair of ranked TABC teams in top-ranked Martins Mill and 21st ranked LaPoynor.
Grapeland Sandies
2019 Record: 35-2
Season Opener: Friday, 11/20, vs. Central Heights
The Sandies are currently ranked fourth in the pre-season TABC Class 2A rankings and rightfully so after they were a game away from a state tournament appearance. They return all but three players from last year's roster.
Oakwood Panthers
2019 Record: 12-13
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. at Normangee
Cayuga Wildcats
2019 Record: 20-8
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17. vs. Teague
Neches Tigers
2019 Record: 22-10
Season Opener: Monday, 11/16, Gary
Neches enters this season as TABC's 10th ranked Class 1A team. Deservingly so after only losing by two points in the area round against TABC's third-ranked team, Calvert.
Slocum Mustangs
2019 Record: 25-8
Season Opener: Tuesday, 11/17, vs. Fairfield
