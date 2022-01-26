CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats (2-2) ended their two-game skid Tuesday night with a 65-49 win over the Kerens Bobcats.
Marcus Thompson, Cayuga’s 6’7 inside presence, was a force in the Wildcats' second district win of the season. He notched a double-double with 15 points, 11 boards and four blocks as Kerens struggled to get much at the rim when he was on the floor.
Thompson started the night with his first of many offensive rebounds before laying the ball back off the glass to give Cayuga a 2-0 lead. Both teams traded buckets before a three from Kerens pushed them in front 5-4. Kerens’ lead was short-lived as Thompson was hacked on a layup that sent him to the free-throw line for a possible and-1 conversion. The shot was perfect from the charity stripe and reclaimed a 7-5 lead for the Wildcats.
That play ignited an 8-0 run over the next two minutes of game time. Story Graham had a rainbow corner three that sat the lead at 10-5, while Gregory Barrett found his fourth point of the game to extend their lead to seven, 12-5.
The Bobcats did find some life as they responded with a 6-1 run that was ended by a Brayden Collum layup. Not only did it end Kerens’ run, but it was the starting point of a 7-0 run to end the quarter. Graham found spotted up for his second three of the quarter to close it out 20-11.
Cayuga’s defense was nothing short of smothering in the second quarter – outscoring Kerens 10-3. Thompson scored four of their first six points in the quarter. JaCorie Bradley and Chase Hearell closed out the quarter with their first baskets of the game. Cayuga led 30-14 at the half.
For the third straight quarter, Thompson opened with the first bucket off a Hearell assist. Cayuga began with a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 19 that was capped off by a Hearell fast-break layup. The Bobcats continued to try and climb back into the game as Cayuga had widened their lead to 19 thanks to back-to-back buckets from Khristian Roberts. Frustration set in for Kerens as they were hit with double technical fouls that sent Spencer Calcote to the line for four free throws, which he all cashed.
Since double techs rewarded the ball back to Cayuga, Calcote recorded his sixth point of the possession on a driving attack at the rim. A pair of free throws from Graham concluded the quarter with Cayuga out in front 53-30.
Cayuga continued to let Thompson ignite their offense to open the quarter. He scored their first four points as their lead had ballooned to 25. The hole was far too deep for Kerens to dig out of as the Wildcats coasted to the finish line.
They’ll return to the court Friday for a home matchup against the 11th-ranked LaPoynor Flyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.