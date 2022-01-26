CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (3-3) got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a 38-23 victory over the Kerens Ladycats.
Playing in one of the more tough districts in the state, the Ladycats were coming off of two consecutive losses to the Frankston Maidens – who were regional quarterfinalists last year – and Martin’s Mill – who are ranked second in Class 2A.
So, if Cayuga wanted to keep their playoff aspirations alive, they needed to pull out a win Tuesday. They for sure played with the tenacity needed to overpower the Ladycats. Cayuga held Kerens to just six first-half points while putting up 20 themselves – eight coming from Aerin Thompson.
The third quarter played out no differently defensively for Cayuga. They pressured Kerens and kept them to just seven third-quarter points. Cayuga’s offensive production was the slowest of the game with Mackenzie Legard scoring four of their seven points, but they were able to still carry a 27-13 lead in the final quarter.
Cayuga outscored Kerens 11-6 during the first six minutes of the quarter. Thompson scored four of their first eight points of the quarter as they led by 16 with 2:39 left in the game. She finished with six fourth-quarter points and 14 on the night as the Ladycats picked up their third district win.
They’ll host seventh-ranked LaPoynor Friday night.
