FRANKSTON – The Cayuga Wildcats moved one step closer to a playoff berth after upsetting the 20th-ranked Frankston Indians Tuesday evening, 38-36.
The Wildcats set the tone early in the first quarter after dropping their first district meeting earlier in the season to Frankston at home. Cayuga placed themselves in a nearly unrecoverable hole during the first half of that game as they managed only six points through two quarters.
They slowly chipped away at that deficit, although they still fell 35-32. Tuesday nearly mirrored that score and it was Frankston on the losing end of things.
Cayuga held the Indians to two points in the first quarter, which was an opening possession shot from Caleb Ramsey. Bo Barrett got the Wildcats on the board and ignited a 14-0 run that lasted throughout the first quarter.
“We hadn’t had much confidence shooting the ball, but once they started seeing it go in everyone felt like they could score,” Cayuga head coach Colton Hearrell said. “I’ve always thought we had a ton of potential. We have the toughest district in the state in my opinion. It builds our confidence beating them in their gym.”
Gunner Douglass pulled up for a mid-range jumper at the end of the quarter that fell through the net to place an exclamation point on their 14-2 first quarter.
Coming off of arguably their worst quarter of basketball this season, Frankston outscored Cayuga 10-7 in the second quarter. Jake Westbrook scored five of their 10 points in the quarter. Cayuga was able to maintain a 21-12 lead at halftime.
Frankston was unable to make much of a dent in Cayuga’s lead during the third quarter. Cayuga won the quarter, 10-8, and carried a 31-20 lead into the final quarter.
Cayuga carried the majority of the momentum through the first three quarters, but the resiliency of Frankston nearly pulled off one of their best comebacks of the year. The Indians began the quarter on an 11-0 run that forced Cayuga to burn a timeout as the game sat tied 31-31 with under three minutes to go.
During the run, senior guard Caleb Ramsey hit a tough floater that put him over 1,000 career points.
Kody Loebig had two critical steals and fast break layups for the Indians that began to shift the momentum back toward them.
His sixth point of the quarter earned Frankston a 33-31 lead, which was their first lead of the night since leading 2-0 in the first quarter.
However, Dominic Johnson cashed his third three of the game from the corner that retook the lead for Cayuga 34-33.
Frankston paced themselves back down the court with 1:48 remaining. They were able to patiently wait for an open shot that came from a Ramsey assist to Benton Allen.
Again, Cayuga stood poised and looked to one of their leading scorers in Chase Hearrell in the clutch. The senior knocked down his first three of the game from the left wing after the Wildcats were able to wrestle an offensive rebound away from Frankston.
“As soon as it left his hand I said money,” Hearrell said. “I have a ton of confidence in him. I tell him every day the only way we win is if you shoot the ball.”
The shot proved to be the dagger as Cayuga held on for a 38-36 win. Dominic Johnson led Cayuga with 13 points. Chase Hearrell finished with nine points and Gunner Douglass had eight.
Caleb Ramsey led Frankston with nine points. Kody Loebig produced eight and Jake Westbrook finished with seven.
“We fought to the end and that’s all I can ever ask,” Cayuga head coach Colton Hearrell said. “We control our destiny. Coach [Jacob] Magee said it best, ‘You win on a Monday.’ We’ve looked too far into the future earlier this season. I told them to let’s win a Monday. We came here and won a Tuesday. We’re going to win each day and everything will take care of itself against Kerens.”
If Cayuga wins their final two district games they'll clinch fourth place and a playoff spot. A win Friday over Kerens and loss Tuesday against Cross Roads will set up a play-in game between them and Kerens for fourth place.
