Westwood 67, Neches 62
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers won a thriller Friday in a 67-62 overtime win over the Neches Tigers.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 11 | 14 | 9 | 23 | 10
Neches – 16 | 10 | 7 | 24 | 5
Westwood Scorers
- JaCory Furr, 27 points
- Aaron Johnson, 11 points
Neches Scorers
- Jase Kincade, 20 points
- John Snider, 15 points
- Michael Bennett, 13 points
The Panthers lost their Saturday game against the Huntington Red Devils, 69-65. Furr had 21 points, while Shaun Meadows had 13. Westwood travels to Normangee today to play Normangee. Neches will battle Slocum Tuesday.
Hutington 67, Elkhart 62
HUNTINGTON – The Elkhart Elks dropped their first game of the season to the Red Devils Friday. They travel to Frankston today to play the Indians.
Grapeland 84, Central Heights 75
GRAPELAND – Grapeland opened their season with a high-scoring 84-75 victory over Central Heights, Friday, at home. The Sandies were led by Keizion Ashford's 22 points. They had three other players in double figures with BJ Lamb's 17, Cadarian Wiley's 13 and Riley Murchison's 10.
Omarian Wiley led the team in rebounds with 11. Grapeland remains at home today against Teague.
Cayuga 83, Wortham 34
WORTHAM – The Cayuga Wildcats dominated their season opener Friday with an impressive 83-3 win over the Wortham Bulldogs
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 20 | 31 | 20 | 12
Wortham – 9 | 10 | 9 | 5
Cayuga's Scorers
- Charles Carroll, 23 points
- Austin Jenkins, 19 points
- Marcus Thompson, 10 points
Cayuga repeated their dominate performance Saturday in a 81-36 win over Penelope. Kirby Murray went for 35 points on the night to lead the Wildcats to victory.
The Wildcats will attempt to continue their winning streak against Latexo today.
