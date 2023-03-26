Cayuga Ladycat Graci Satterwhite was named the District 19-2A Newcomer of the Year.
Satterwhite was the unquestioned go-to player when Cayuga needed a basket this year. The freshman guard averaged 13 points per game, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks per game. She also embodied the term “student-athlete” with a 99.0 GPA and being ranked first in her class.
Ladycat Claire Drinkard was Cayuga’s representative on the All-District first team. She averaged 10 points per game, four assists and 10 rebounds as a senior.
McKenzie LeGard was named to the second team for Cayuga. Grace Gotcher, Meredith Legard and Kati Satterwhite were all honorable mentions.
The Frankston Maidens had 10 players receive a All-District honors with two headlining the first team in Ja’shalyn Hatton and Wila Davis. Hatton was their second-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game, along with averaging nearly nine rebounds per game. The senior forward was an Academic All-District player and will also participate in the Azalea Orthopedics West All-Star game on April 1st in Tyler.
Davis continued to excel as a sophomore, leading the team in points for the second consecutive year. She averaged 12.7 points per game. She was last year’s Newcomer of the Year and received Academic All-District.
Mya Mitchell and Bandy Bizzell were second-team honorees for the Maidens. Mitchell was their second-leading rebound at 8.3 boards per game. Lynsie Bizzell, Mariyah Mitchell, Kaylee Davis, Kaysiah Burnett, Kaysie Nabors and Desirae Hatton were honorable mentions. Lynsie was an All-State Academic recipient as well.
