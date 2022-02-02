FRANKSTON – A dominant defensive effort from the Frankston Maidens (4-4) Tuesday boosted them to a 68-22 win over the Kerens Ladycats.
Coming off a grueling two-game stretch against second-ranked Martin’s Mills and seventh-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers the Maidens returned home for a district contest against a struggling Kerens team. The Maidens had bested them in round one of their district schedule, 61-20, and was looking to sweep the season series for their fourth district win of the season.
The first quarter showed every indication the Maidens were eager to get back in the win column – jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the first two minutes of play. Freshman Wila Davis was locked in from the start – scoring six of their first 11 points. Frankston’s press defense terrorized Kerens’ ball handlers as they had five turnovers in the first four minutes.
The Maidens didn’t let off the gas. Jashalyn Hatton scored their next six points – widening their lead to 17-2. Another Ladycats turnover resulted in an and-one conversion for Davis – giving her nine in the quarter. Frankston remained locked in on the defensive end, which eventually ballooned their lead to a 28-point margin. Frankston led 30-2 at the end of one with Davis spearheading their run with 11 points.
The second quarter was more of the same from the Maidens. Hatton, Kaylee Davis and Brianna Looney each took their turn at the scoring load early on. Though the rapid scoring fest from the first quarter was not duplicated in the second quarter, Kerens was unable to make much of it. They were shutout as the Maidens led 42-2 at half.
Scoring picked up for the Ladcyats in the second half as the Maidens eased off the gas. Kerens outscored Frankston 16-9 in the third quarter. However, it proved to be their only productive quarter of the game as Frankston outscored them 17-4 in the final quarter.
Wila Davis finished with 17 points on the night. Hatton followed her with 12 and Bandy Bizzell added nine. The Maidens travel to Cayuga for their second match with the Ladycats. They bested them at home last time, 46-25, and will be in search of the season sweep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.