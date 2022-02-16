CORSICANA – The 18th ranked Palestine Ladycats came away as bi-district champions following a 53-35 win over the China Spring Lady Cougars Tuesday at Corsicana High School.
The defense has been a staple of the Ladycats all season and it was no different on the biggest game of their season thus far. China Springs had eclipsed 40 points in five of their previous six games but was held to just 35 Tuesday.
“We’ve played well enough to earn that [first seed] and we understand we’re the target,” head coach Nicole Anderson said. “It’s a growth process for the program. People are going to bring their best and are going to be gunning for us. And it’s not pressuring it’s a responsibility."
Palestine raced out the game with the amount of urgency needed in a win-or-go-home scenario. A pair of early threes from Jumija Clewis helped the Ladycats open up an 11-2 lead. Jocelyn Musil also cashed one in from behind the arc during the run. The Lady Cougars were forced to burn a timeout, but it did little to tilt the trajectory of the quarter. The Ladycats outscored them 8-1 following the timeout – with four of those points coming from Ay’Lasia Fantroy. Palestine led 19-3 at the end of one.
“We wanted to be consistent on both ends,” Anderson said. “We know we generate a lot of offense from our defense. So immediately we jumped into the things that we do and we were able to take advantage of it. I’m pleased with what we did.”
Fantroy kicked off the second quarter with a strong drive to the basket. Jan’aa Johnson scored the next five points as their offense continued to pour into China Springs. The Ladycats now led 26-4 behind overwhelming defensive pressure. Even when China Springs was able to find looks around the basket, the long arms of Fantroy often forced players to alter their shots. Fantroy had two blocks in the first half that contributed to Palestine’s defensive effort. Palestine held China Springs to another single-digit quarter as they took a 31-11 lead into the half.
The offense picked up for China Springs in the second half – even outscoring Palestine in the third quarter 12-10. Clewis’ third triple of the game kept the Ladycats in complete control of the game, 36-17. A pair of free throws from Johnson extended the lead to 21. Scoring slowed for both sides in the final five minutes of the quarter. The Ladycats was held to three points the rest of the way. However, China Springs did little to take advantage of their slump as they only scored six points down the stretch.
The fourth quarter saw Fantroy and Johnson control the tempo of the game. Johnson scored four of their 12 points as she finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Fantroy scored six in the quarter, which brought her to 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Jumija Clewis rounded the group out with 13 points on the night.
“It’s what we expect out of them,” Anderson said. “They’re all juniors and have been doing this now for three years. They’ve been in playoff moments before, so you expect them to show up and perform when we need them to perform.”
The Ladycats advance to the area round of the Class 4A-Region III playoffs where they will see the Jarrell Lady Cougars. The date and location are to be determined.
