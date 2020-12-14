Elkhart 36, Westwood 13
PALESTINE – The Elkhart Lady Elks took round one of the district rivalry against the Westwood Lady Panthers, 36-13.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 6 | 16 | 10 | 4
Westwood – 0 | 2 | 4 | 7
Elkhart Scorers:
- Kassidy Thomas 14 points
- Haleigh Chapin 12 points
Westwood Scorers:
- Asia Williams 6 points
Frankston 68, All Saints 23
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens picked up their fourth consecutive win behind a dominant performance against All Saints Episcopal, 68-23.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 19 | 21 | 12 | 16
All Saints – 8 | 0 | 8 | 7
Frankston Scorers
- Ja'shalyn Hatton 15 points
- Abbie Ramsey 12 points
- Tia Billingsly 11 points
Cayuga 51, Frost 30
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats had three scorers reach double figures in their 21-point victory against Frost Friday.
Cayuga Scorers
- Legard 13 points
- Shaw 12 points
- Mills 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.