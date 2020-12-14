ELKHART LADY ELKS
JUWAN LEE

Elkhart 36, Westwood 13

PALESTINE – The Elkhart Lady Elks took round one of the district rivalry against the Westwood Lady Panthers, 36-13.

Quarter Breakdown

Elkhart – 6 | 16 | 10 | 4

Westwood – 0 | 2 | 4 | 7

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Kassidy Thomas 14 points
  • Haleigh Chapin 12 points

Westwood Scorers:

  • Asia Williams 6 points

Frankston 68, All Saints 23

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens picked up their fourth consecutive win behind a dominant performance against All Saints Episcopal, 68-23.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 19 | 21 | 12 | 16

All Saints – 8 | 0 | 8 | 7

Frankston Scorers

  • Ja'shalyn Hatton 15 points
  • Abbie Ramsey 12 points
  • Tia Billingsly 11 points

Cayuga 51, Frost 30

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats had three scorers reach double figures in their 21-point victory against Frost Friday.

Cayuga Scorers

  • Legard 13 points
  • Shaw 12 points
  • Mills 11 points

