Elkhart 41, Frankston 34
FRAKNSTON – The Elkhart Elks got back in the win column Monday with a 41-34 victory of the Frankston Indians. The Elks were led by player of the game RJ Moore who had 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 15 | 7 | 14 | 5
Frankston – 10 | 8 | 9 | 7
Elkhart Scorers
- Wyett Thomas, 11 points
- RJ Moore, 10 points
- Cade Starr, 9 points
Frankston Scorers
- Caleb Ramsey, 9 points
- Cael Bruno, 7 points
- Isaiah Allen, 4 points
Grapeland 83, Teague 29
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies secured their second consecutive win Monday against the Teague Lions, 83-29.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 44 (1st half) | 23 | 16
Teague – 13 (1st half) | 7 | 9
Grapeland Scorers
- Riley Murchison, 14 points
- Keizion Ashford, 12 points
- BJ Lamb, 11 points
- Cadarian Wiley, 10 points
Cayuga 78, Latexo 29
CAYUGA – Cayuga got their third consecutive blowout win Monday in a dominant 78-29 victory over Latexo.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 23 | 22 | 18 | 15
Latexo – 9 | 10 | 3 | 8
Cayuga Scorers
- Charles Carroll, 25 points
- Spencer Calcote, 14 points
- Austin Jenkins, 10 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.