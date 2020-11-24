Elkhart Elks
JUWAN LEE

Elkhart 41, Frankston 34

FRAKNSTON – The Elkhart Elks got back in the win column Monday with a 41-34 victory of the Frankston Indians. The Elks were led by player of the game RJ Moore who had 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Quarter Breakdown

Elkhart – 15 | 7 | 14 | 5

Frankston – 10 | 8 | 9 | 7

Elkhart Scorers

  • Wyett Thomas, 11 points
  • RJ Moore, 10 points
  • Cade Starr, 9 points

Frankston Scorers

  • Caleb Ramsey, 9 points
  • Cael Bruno, 7 points
  • Isaiah Allen, 4 points

Grapeland 83, Teague 29

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies secured their second consecutive win Monday against the Teague Lions, 83-29.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 44 (1st half) | 23 | 16

Teague – 13 (1st half) | 7 | 9

Grapeland Scorers

  • Riley Murchison, 14 points
  • Keizion Ashford, 12 points
  • BJ Lamb, 11 points
  • Cadarian Wiley, 10 points

Cayuga 78, Latexo 29

CAYUGA – Cayuga got their third consecutive blowout win Monday in a dominant 78-29 victory over Latexo.

Quarter Breakdown

Cayuga – 23 | 22 | 18 | 15

Latexo – 9 | 10 | 3 | 8

Cayuga Scorers

  • Charles Carroll, 25 points
  • Spencer Calcote, 14 points
  • Austin Jenkins, 10 points

