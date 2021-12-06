Palestine 69, Clarksville 42
VAN – The Palestine Wildcats finished their van tournament run with a win in the consolation bracket game, 69-42, over Clarksville. Carlton Wiggins led the Wildcats with 17 points. Gerlle Adams finished with 12 points, Elijah Cook had 11 and J’Corey Jackson had 10 points. Wiggins was selected to the All-Tournament team for Palestine. The Wildcats hosts Chapel Hill Tuesday.
St. Thomas 84, Elkhart 28
ALL SAINTS – The Elkhart Elks placed second at the All-Saints varsity tournament this past weekend after falling to TAPPS fourth-ranked team St. Thomas, 84-28. Representing the only 3A school at the tournament, Elkhart was the smallest school there pressed against 6A private school St. Thomas.
Still, Elkhart enjoyed a successful tournament run for the most part. They began with a 57-49 win over King’s Academy where Wyett Thomas led them with 23 points. Cale Starr followed with 12 points. Trystyn Tidrow had a game high of 17 rebounds. In their second game against All Saints, the Elks edged out a 43-42 win over the tournament host. Cale Starr put up 23 points in the win, with Tidrow pulling down 14 rebounds. Starr received All-Tournament honors for the Elks.
The Elks hosts Corrigan Tuesday as they continue non-district play.
Grapeland 84, Cleveland Tarkington 75
MADISONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies wrapped up their tournament weekend with an 84-75 win over Cleveland Tarkington. Omarian Wiley led the Sandies with 32 points, Zandric Anderson finished with 16, while Johnny Lamb and Riley Murchison added 14 points each. Wiley was named to the All-tournament team. He also dropped 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Sandies 58-49 win over Alpha Omega Academy.
The Sandies will face Brock Wednesday in Athens.
