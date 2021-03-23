Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney and Elkhart Lady Elk Brandi Cain were selected to the All-District 20-3A first team.
Coney finished the season averaging 7.1 points per game in nine rebounds through district play. She also led in team free throw percentage at 87% from the line.
Cain averaged 7.5 points per game as the leading scorer for the Lady Elks. The Lady Elks post player, Kassidy Thomas, earned second-team honors for Elkhart.
Haleigh Chapin and Taylor Teems were honorable mentions for Elkhart.
Anaiya Birdow received the second-team all-district nod for the Lady Panthers. Dalilah Ellis and Sydney Coller were both honorable mentions.
Coney and Birdow were also all-academic players for the Lady Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.