Elkhart Elk Trystn Tidrow was featured in the District 20-3A Superlatives as he was named Newcomer of the Year.
Tidrow was one of two freshman starters for the Elks this past season. The post player averaged six points per game, 12 rebounds per game and three blocks per game.
Elkhart’s junior guard Cale Starr was honored with first-team All-District after averaging a team high of 14 points per game. Starr had a nice game offensively against Fairfield where he put up 23 points. He also went for 17 points against Teague and 16 against Westwood.
Jayden Chapman, Coen Starr and Tyler Stafford were all honorable mentions for the Elks. Wyett Thomas and Cale were both Academic All-District players.
Westwood’s Brandon Russell was their lone representative on the first team for the Panthers. Russell led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points per game as his ability to get to the basket was, at times, unstoppable. He enjoyed a 20-point game against the Crockett Bulldogs, a 22-point game against Elkhart and a 28-point performance against the Fairfield Eagles.
Josh Davis was named to second team All-District as Westwood’s primary facilitator. However, Davis did show scoring prowess as he had a 12-point game against Teague, a 14-point game against Fairfield and a 20-point game against Crockett.
Derik Anderson was a honorable mention for the Panthers.
