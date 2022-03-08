PALESTINE – Palestine guard Ay’Lasia Fantroy highlighted the District 17-4A superlatives as she was named their Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year. Head coach Nicole Anderson was named Coach of the Year after leading the Ladycats to a perfect district record.
The Ladycats have been trending upward for the past couple years under the guidance of Anderson. In 2020, they reached the area round for the first time since 2013. 2021, they finished first in district for the first time since 2002 and this previous season marked the first time since 2001 they finished at the top of the district two consecutive years.
Fantroy was the driving force behind the Ladycats first Regional Quarterfinals appearance since 2001. Fantroy helped guide Palestine to a 10-0 district record, while averaging 17 points per game and close to seven assists. Fantroy had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in their 53-35 Bi-District round win over China Springs. In the area round, Fantroy recorded a double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. She also added three blocks to her stat line as they clinched their first area championship since 2001.
Corian Hudson and Ju’mija Clewis represented Palestine on All-District first team. Hudson hovered around seven points per game during their district run and offered an interior presence on the offensive side of the ball. Clewis was their main three-pointer shooter all season as she averaged 11 points per game, which included a 23-point effort against Center where she cashed seven threes. Clewis also scored 13 points in their first playoff game.
Jocelyn Musil and Chimsi Okonkwo headlined the All-District second team. Musil was the team’s defensive anchor and captain. She played a pivotal role in helping hold their final five district opponents to 35 points or fewer. Brianna Price and Jan’aa Johnson were both honorable mentions. Johnson returned to the team just in time for playoffs and made a large impact in her ability to get to the rim. Johnson scored 13 points in the Bi-District round, 12 points in the area round and 19 in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Fantroy, Musil, Hudson and Selest Edward were all Academic All-District.
