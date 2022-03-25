Five area athletes were honored with Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region selections with two being selected to the TABC All-State team.
The Neches Lady Tigers had three representatives on the Class 1A-Region IV team in Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade and Kacie Trimble. Hines and Kincade were also honored on the 1A All-State team. Hines was also an All-Tournament team member during the Lady Tigers playoffs run.
Frankston’s Cael Bruno and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley was named to the Class 2A-Region III team. Wiley was also an All-State honoree for the Sandies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.