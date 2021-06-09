Former Fruitvale head basketball coach Drew Flowers announced Thursday that he is assuming the role of head basketball coach for the Neches Tigers.
“I'm ecstatic to announce I've accepted a head boys basketball position with Neches ISD,” Flowers said via Twitter. “I'm also excited to also assist Garrett Dickson with the baseball program as we look to continue the strong tradition that is already established in Neches. I will miss Fruitvale.”
Flowers spent the last three years of his coaching tenure with the Fruitvale Bobcats. Before Fruitvale he headed the basketball program at Mildred.
Prior to Mildred, he spent a few years as an assistant coach at Port Ramsey.
“It feels really good to be apart of the Neches program,” Flowers said. “It's a rich tradition here. I met the kids yesterday. They are ready to go and eager to learn.”
Flowers played high school basketball under Trey Moore where they won a state championship his senior year.
The Tigers advanced to the Regional Semifinals this past season where they fell to Rocksprings Angoras.
Added to his basketball duties, Flowers will help coach Dickson with the Neches baseball program. The Tigers advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals before falling in a three-game series against the Miller Grove Tigers.
