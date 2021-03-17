Four Grapeland Sandies highlighted the District 20-2A superlatives. BJ Lamb was named district MVP, Cadarian Wiley earned offensive player of the year, Keizion Ashford was awarded defensive player of the year and Omarian Wiley earned sixth man of the year.
Lamb and Ashford was also named to the UIL state tournament all-tournament team.
Their head coach, Blake Doughty, was also named district coach of the year.
It's only appropriate a team that goes undefeated in district play and eventually ends up in their first state title game in 36 years would fill the district list of awards.
Lamb averaged 16.3 points per game, 6.3 assists, five rebounds and four steals en route to claiming the district's highest honor. Lamb enjoyed a pair of 22-point games against Centerville.
Wiley, the team's leading rebounder, averaged 16 points per game and nine rebounds. Wiley broke out with a 41 point game against district foe Groveton. He also had a 23-point game against Centerville and a pair of 20-plus performances against Leon.
Ashford was also another scoring threat for the Sandies but also averaged four steals on the defensive end. He had a pair of 10 steal games against Slocum and Groveton, along with 13 total steals in their two matchups against Centerville.
Sophomore Omarian Wiley offered a spark off the bench averaging nearly eight points per game and 5.5 rebounds.
He had his best day against Lovelady where he scored 25 points. He also had two 15-point performances against Latexo.
Michael Dancer and Riley Murchison both earn first-team honors for Grapeland. Murchison was a sniper for the Sandies and had his best day against Slocum where he splashed home six threes.
Johnny Lamb made second team, while Cole Goolsby and Lekarian Smith were honorable mentions.
Slocum's Zach Bennett earned second-team all-district honors for the Mustangs.
