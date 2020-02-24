ATHENS – The final playoff spot in District 20-3A came down to the final night of regular season action for Texas boys basketball.
And in the end, it was the Frankston Indians who pulled out a 47-34 win over the Westwood Panthers Friday night at Cardinal Gymnasium in Athens.
Frankston's main goal in beating Westwood was to limit their offensive possessions and control the tempo. At halftime, their game plan looked to be hitting on all cylinders as they sat on top 23-12.
Westwood was able to close the gap to five to start the second half following a three from Jasen Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth followed that needed three with a sweet dish to a cutting Devonte Downie on their next possession.
The Panthers continued their push as another defensive stop led to a pair of Mario Black free throws, which he missed. Fortunately, Bri'Darian Hunt was there for the rebound. He found Black who was once again fouled and sent to the line where he split his attempts making the score 23-18, Frankston.
The Indians began to wake up out of their offensive lull and raced out to a 6-0 run. The quick burst of offense began with a pair of clay Kennedy free throws.
Their next possession saw Brink Bizzell make a driving attempt to the hoop before he pulled a floater of the Westwood defense.
Another empty offensive possession for the Panthers resulted in Cael Bruno taking the ball coast-to-coast to extend their lead to 29-18.
Westwood's Black finally put an end to their offensive struggles with a deep three from the left wing with a 1:22 remaining till the fourth.
Black also split a pair of free throws to end the quarter to reduce Frankston's lead to 29-22 entering the final quarter.
Immediately, you could feel the intensity of the game amplify as both sides exited their bench to start the quarter. Frankston's KJ Hawinks got things rolling with a layup off a Bruno dime. Westwood's Downie responded with a layup of his own.
The Indians couldn't respond, so Black continued to apply pressure with a hard take to the rim.
With their lead shrunk to five, Bizzell fought in the lane before converting in traffic at the rim. Caleb Ramsey extended the Indian lead back to double-digits on a open look from behind the arc.
Both teams relentlessly fired back-and-forth as Frankston led 42-31 with 2:25 left.
Perhaps the most deflating play of the second for Westwood occurred with a 1:53 left. Mario Black and Bri'Darian Hunt combined for a successful double team, which forced a turnover. Black floated the loose ball to an open Hunt on the fastbreak, but play was paused due to the referee awarding head coach Jason Morris a timeout.
The confusion allowed for a brief stop in action. And, instead of Westwood reducing their deficit to nine, Hunt missed on a three-point shot.
Things proceeded to spiral downward as Frankston outscored the Panthers 6-2 to close out the game.
The Indians play Little River Academy Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on the gym floor of Leon High School.
