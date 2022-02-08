CAYUGA – The Frankston Indians clinched third place in District 19-2A Monday evening following their 50-44 win over the Cayuga Wildcats.
The second matchup of the Frankston-Cayuga district battle had to be rescheduled from Friday to Monday due to unpredictable weather. Still, it lived up to the excitement district play provides as both sides fought to secure their playoff spots.
The Indians jumped out to an early 7-0 lead as Caleb Ramsey opened the contest with a three. Buckets from Benton Allen and Isaiah Allen pushed that lead to seven, which forced Cayuga to burn a timeout. The Wildcats were visibly more engaged following the break-in action. Frankston’s Kody Loebig cashed their second three of the quarter to extend their lead to 10 before Chase Hearell put the Wildcats on the board with a three of his own. Baskets from Gregory Barrett and JaCorie Bradley trimmed their deficit to three with a minute left in the quarter.
Frankston did manage to score a pair of buckets in the final minute, but it was Bradley who sent us to the quarter break with a buzzer-beater three. Cayuga trailed 14-10 at the end of one.
The Wildcats opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run – highlighted by Bo Barrett scoring all seven of those points. A three from Graham Story extended their lead to four, which was the largest they would lead all game. Frankston wasted little time kicking their offense back into gear. A three from Isaiah Allen pulled them within one before a rebound and back from Benton Allen retook the lead, 21-20, with 3:30 left until half.
Cayuga’s Hearell fired back with his second three of the contest to shift the lead back into their favor, 23-21. The Wildcats were able to maintain the lead for the remainder of the second as a pair of Bradley free throws gave them a 26-22 lead at half.
Once again, Frankston opened the quarter looking to steal momentum. A 6-0 run behind a pair of threes from Ramsey and Isaiah temporarily gave them a 28-26 advantage. Gregory Barrett tied things at 28 for Cayuga before Ramsey splashed Frankston’s third consecutive three. Both sides continued to trade punches over the final 2:30, which eventually locked them in a 34-34 game entering the fourth quarter.
Frankston continued to find success from behind the arc. After a pair of free throws from Hearell gave Cayuga a 36-34 lead, back-to-back threes from Jake Westbrook pushed Frankston in front by four. It became the final time the lead changed hands as Frankston outscored Cayuga 10-6 down the stretch.
The Indians had four players reach double figures in Caleb Ramsey (13), Isaiah Allen (13), Benton Allen (11) and Jake Westbrook (10). Cayuga’s Hearell and Bradley both finished with 12 on the night.
