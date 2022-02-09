Cael Bruno

Cael Bruno had 20 points in Frankston's 81-26 win over Cross Roads Tuesday. He was second in scoring behind Isaiah Allen who had 30.

 File Photo by Juwan Lee

Buffalo 57, Elkhart 44

BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks (0-8) dropped their eighth consecutive district game Tuesday against the Buffalo Bison, 57-44.

Buffalo – 18 | 24 | 8 | 9

Elkhart – 4 | 14 | 12 | 14

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 14 points
  • Coen Starr 10 points

Frankston 81, Cross Roads 26

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians (6-2) grabbed a huge win over Cross Roads on senior Tuesday, 81-26, behind a 30-point performance from Isaiah Allen.

Frankston – 19 | 29 | 13 | 20

Cross Roads – 5 | 5 | 4 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Isaiah Allen 30 points
  • Cael Bruno 20 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 16 points

Grapeland 46, Lovelady 36

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (11-0) continued to pile up the wins after clinching the district championship Saturday. They edged out the Lovelady Lions Tuesday 46-36.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley 14 points
  • Johnny Lamb 12 points

Martin’s Mill 82, Cayuga 56

MARTIN’S MILL – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-5) dropped their second consecutive district game against top-ranked Martin’s Mill, 82-56.

Martin’s Mill – 15 | 24 | 23 | 20

Cayuga – 13 | 21 | 14 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • JaCorie Bradley 15 points
  • Story Graham 14 points
  • Spencer Calcote 11 points

Neches 39, Laneville 37

NECHES – The Neches Tigers (7-3) survived a thriller against Laneville Tuesday, 39-37.

Neches – 7 | 17 | 3 | 12

Laneville – 9 | 4 | 14 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Mike Barrett 13 points
  • Roy Barrett 11 points

