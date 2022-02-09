Buffalo 57, Elkhart 44
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks (0-8) dropped their eighth consecutive district game Tuesday against the Buffalo Bison, 57-44.
Buffalo – 18 | 24 | 8 | 9
Elkhart – 4 | 14 | 12 | 14
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 14 points
- Coen Starr 10 points
Frankston 81, Cross Roads 26
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians (6-2) grabbed a huge win over Cross Roads on senior Tuesday, 81-26, behind a 30-point performance from Isaiah Allen.
Frankston – 19 | 29 | 13 | 20
Cross Roads – 5 | 5 | 4 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Isaiah Allen 30 points
- Cael Bruno 20 points
- Caleb Ramsey 16 points
Grapeland 46, Lovelady 36
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (11-0) continued to pile up the wins after clinching the district championship Saturday. They edged out the Lovelady Lions Tuesday 46-36.
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley 14 points
- Johnny Lamb 12 points
Martin’s Mill 82, Cayuga 56
MARTIN’S MILL – The Cayuga Wildcats (3-5) dropped their second consecutive district game against top-ranked Martin’s Mill, 82-56.
Martin’s Mill – 15 | 24 | 23 | 20
Cayuga – 13 | 21 | 14 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- JaCorie Bradley 15 points
- Story Graham 14 points
- Spencer Calcote 11 points
Neches 39, Laneville 37
NECHES – The Neches Tigers (7-3) survived a thriller against Laneville Tuesday, 39-37.
Neches – 7 | 17 | 3 | 12
Laneville – 9 | 4 | 14 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Mike Barrett 13 points
- Roy Barrett 11 points
