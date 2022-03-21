Frankston Indians Benton Allen and Kody Loebig, along with Cayuga Wildcat JaCorie Bradley were highlighted the District 19-2A superlatives. Allen received Defensive Player of the Year. Loebig was named Sixth Man of the Year and Bradley was selected as the Newcomer of the Year. Frankston head coach Scotty Albritton was also named District Co-Coach of the Year.
Allen was truly the anchor for the Indians defensive unit during the district and playoff run. He was the leading rebounder and shot blocker on a team that didn’t give up 50 points in four of their final five games of the season. He was pivotal to Frankston’s comeback bid against Martin’s Mill in the Regional Semifinals where they held the Mustangs scoreless in the fourth quarter. Loebig was a spark for Frankston off the bench when they reintroduced Cael Bruno to the starting lineup following his return from injury. He had a huge 30-point effort in their 79-24 win over Cross Roads.
Freshman JaCorie Bradley was the offensive facilitator for a Cayuga team who granted head coach Jayme Bradley his first career playoff berth. Bradley hovered around 12 points per game, which includes his 19-point performance against Cross Roads.
Cayuga’s Chase Harrell was their lone representative on the first team. Harrell averaged about 10 points per game for the Wildcats. He enjoyed a 16-point game against Martin’s Mill. He also had 12 against Frankston. Frankston’s Cael Bruno, Caleb Ramsey and Jake Westbrook were all listed on the All-District first team.
Bruno stood as the team’s leading scorer throughout district. He had a 20-point game and a 14-point game against Cross Roads, a 16-point performance against Kerens and put up 18 points against Martin’s Mill. Westbrook was one of their hottest shooters from behind the arc as he eclipsed double figures multiple times during their run.
He had a 16-point game against LaPoynor, 15 points against Cross Roads and 14 points against Kerens. Caleb Ramsey was the team’s primary facilitator, but also found himself filling up the scoring sheet at times. He had a 16-point game against Cross Roads and another 14-point game against Kerens.
Cayuga’s Graham Story and Spencer Calcote represented the Wildcats on the second team. Isaiah Allen was a second-team honoree for the Indians. His district run was highlighted by a 30-point performance against Cross Roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.