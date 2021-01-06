Frankston 49, Alto 33
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were finally equipped with a fully healthy roster for the first time in a couple weeks and it showed as they overpowered the Alto Yellowjackets Tuesday, 49-33.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 9 | 13 | 17 | 10
Alto – 5 | 7 | 6 | 15
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 16 points
- Isaiah Allen 11 points
Grapeland 83, Leon 53
LEON – The Grapeland Sandies opened district play with a dominant 83-53 win over the Leon cougars.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 23 | 24 | 11 | 25
Leon – 10 | 15 | 19 | 9
Grapeland Scorers:
- Cadarian Wiley 21 points
- Keizion Ashford 18 points
- Riley Murchison 15 points
- Johnny Lamb 11 points
Neches 56, Centerville 31
NECHES – The Neches Tigers remain undefeated in district play after securing a 56-31 win over the Centerville Bulldogs Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 23 | 10 | 11 | 12
Centerville – 2 | 11 | 10 | 8
Neches Scorers:
- Jase Kincade 12 points
- John Snider 11 points
- Coby Davila 10 points
