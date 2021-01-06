Frankston Indians

Frankston's Benton Allen (3) finds Cael Bruno (22) for an easy layup during their Tuesday non-district game against Alto.

 JUWAN LEE

Frankston 49, Alto 33

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were finally equipped with a fully healthy roster for the first time in a couple weeks and it showed as they overpowered the Alto Yellowjackets Tuesday, 49-33.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 9 | 13 | 17 | 10

Alto – 5 | 7 | 6 | 15

Frankston Scorers:

  • Cael Bruno 16 points
  • Isaiah Allen 11 points

Grapeland 83, Leon 53

LEON – The Grapeland Sandies opened district play with a dominant 83-53 win over the Leon cougars.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 23 | 24 | 11 | 25

Leon – 10 | 15 | 19 | 9

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Cadarian Wiley 21 points
  • Keizion Ashford 18 points
  • Riley Murchison 15 points
  • Johnny Lamb 11 points

Neches 56, Centerville 31

NECHES – The Neches Tigers remain undefeated in district play after securing a 56-31 win over the Centerville Bulldogs Tuesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 23 | 10 | 11 | 12

Centerville – 2 | 11 | 10 | 8

Neches Scorers:

  • Jase Kincade 12 points
  • John Snider 11 points
  • Coby Davila 10 points

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you