TYLER – Four area athletes will compete in the 17th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star classic Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The event, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics, gives high school seniors in East Texas the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.
Frankston’s Brianna Looney and Maggie Caveness will compete on the Girls West Team, while Palestine’s Dreyon Barrett and Elijah Cook are representatives on the Boys West Team.
Looney and Caveness were members of the Maidens Bi-District team. Looney is a two-time All-District player, a Regional semi-finalist and District 20-2A Defensive MVP. Caveness is a member of second-team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State and is also a Regional semi-finalist.
Looney was outright the defensive spark for Frankston. She had multiple three steal games and even was a solid contributor on the offensive side of the ball averaging close to seven points a game.
They’ll be coached by Canton’s John Hobbs and Molly Weatherred.
Barrett and Elijah Cook both represent the Wildcats. Barrett has been a District 17-4A Offensive MVP, while Cook was named Newcomer of the Year and is a first-team All-District member. They’ll be coached by LaPoynor’s Jim Reid and Mark Driskell.
Barrett averaged a little over 20 points per game for the Wildcats this year, which included a 35-point performance against Center. He also had a 29 and 21-point performance against Carthage during their two meetings. He also had a 19-point performance against the Jasper Bulldogs. Cook was the team’s interior force. The senior had multiple 10-plus rebound performances during the Wildcats seven-win district stretch.
Looney and Cavness hit the court at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with the boy’s game following at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults, students are $3.00 or free with a student ID, and free to children 5 and under.
