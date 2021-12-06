SLOCUM – The Frankston Indians took second place at the Slocum varsity basketball tournament this weekend after falling to the Huntington Red Devils, 37-34, Saturday.
Despite Frankston’s loss in Saturday’s title game, the Indians proved all tournament long how disruptive their zone defense can be. The game before, they held Troup to just 10 points. They also held Westwood to 23 points Thursday in their 35-point win.
Early on, Huntington struggled to create many open looks against Frankston’s defense as they were held to eight points in the first quarter. Jake Westbrook and Caleb Ramsey shared the scoring load for the Indians in their 14-point quarter. Ramsey had a tough take down the middle of the lane and a three-pointer in the quarter, while Westbrook scored the final five points of the period.
Frankston’s offensive momentum cooled down in the second quarter as the size of Huntington pestered the Indians – leaving them with just five points in the quarter and a 19-19 ball game at the half.
The third quarter saw more of the same from both sides. Huntington’s offense picked up as the Indians struggled to deal with the length the Red Devils presented. Frankston momentarily took a 25-23 lead thanks to back-to-back threes from Kody Loebig. However, a 9-0 run to end the quarter for Huntington allowed them to carry a five-point lead into the final quarter.
The Indians trailed by as much as six midway through the fourth quarter until Westbrook began finding his offensive rhythm. A corner three from Westbrook helped them pull within three before he split a pair of free throws at the line.
Trailing 33-31, Loebig continued his clutch shooting – delivering a needed wing three to push Frankston in front 34-33 with 3:22 remaining in the game. The final minute of the quarter proved to be the most intense of the game. Huntington slipped back in front, 35-34, and just got a crucial stop on the defensive end. Huntington had control of the game with the clock dripping down until Benton Allen drew a charge on a driving Devil player.
Frankston was unable to draw much luck on the offensive end but forced another turnover from Huntington on an inbounds play. Frankston had an opportunity to take the final shot of the game until a driving Ramsey tripped and watched the ball roll out of bounds – forcing Frankston to foul.
Huntington cashed in both of their free throws, which effectively ended the game.
Westbrook and Loebig led Frankston with 11 points each. Ramsey finished with 10 points and four steals on the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.