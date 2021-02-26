MALAKOFF – “It's like the Bucs and Saints.” That was the pregame speech Frankston Maidens Head Coach Christi Coker gave to help lift her team to a 59-55 upset over the 14th ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers Thursday evening.
“We worked so hard to be here,” Coker said. “We believed we could beat them. I talked to them about the Saints and the Bucs. Tampa Bay beat them when it mattered. We were able to learn and tweak some things.”
The third time was the charm for the Maidens as they continue to rewrite history. LaPoynor had a two-game advantage over Frankston heading into the regional quarterfinals round – sweeping them in district play by a combined 31 points.
Still, Frankston persevered, and advanced to their first regional finals appearance since 2001.
The first quarter began slow for both teams as they attempted to find their rhythm. The Maidens held a 4-2 advantage early in the quarter before LaPoynor regain a 6-5 lead. Scoring continued to be a foreign task for each side.
A pair of Maggie Caveness free throws gave the Maidens a 7-6 lead with 3:50 left in the quarter. LaPoynor responded with a 7-0 run to end the quarter and carried a 13-7 lead into the second.
Both sides traded baskets to open the quarter. Frankston's crowd erupted when Ja'Shalyn Hatton splashed home their first triple of the game to move the game within one possession. However, the Lady Flyers answered with six quick points to extend their lead to 21-13.
Abbie Ramsey splashed home her first basket of the game on a needed three-pointer from the left wing. Frankston trailed 21-16 with 1:41 until half.
The Maidens used the final minute and half to outscore LaPoynor 5-2. Ramsey ended the first half with chase down block to keep the game at 23-21.
The third quarter proved to be the most pivotal turning point of the game.
“We talk about one quarter at a time,” Coker said. “Sometimes our third quarters are bad. We knew we needed to win that quarter and we got this.”
Hatton opened the half with a savvy euro-step finish at the rim to tie it at 23 before LaPoynor raced out to a 6-0 run.
Frankston didn't yield as Hatton cashed in her second three of the night to return the game to one possession. The needed three-pointer sparked a flame in the Maidens offense as they would spend the next four minutes compiling an 18-2 run.
Following Hatton's three, Kaylee Davis scored seven of the Maidens next nine points. Her first three of the game gave them a 35-30 lead with 2:30 minutes left.
Smothering defense and an onslaught of points overwhelmed the Lady Flyers as they trailed by 10 with a minute left until the final quarter.
A pair of LaPoynor free throws to end the period had them trailing 43-35 through three.
LaPoynor was stumbled, but not out. And proved why they earned being ranked 14th in Class 2A. The Lady Flyers opened the fourth quarter on a 8-2 run before layups from Tia Billingsly and Hatton momentarily calmed LaPoynor's scorching run.
Back-to-back threes from LaPoynor's McLelland tied the game at 49 with 4:02 left in the game. Their fans exploded as the Maidens surrendered control of the game.
Split free throws from Brianna Looney allowed Frankston to regain a 50-49 lead. A steal and assist from Looney to Billingsly extended that lead to 52-49. Lady Flyers were unbothered and raced down the court for a quick layup.
Looney continued to shoulder the closer role for the Maidens as her contested layup fell through the hoop to put their lead back at three.
From there, LaPoynor was forced to play the foul game. Ramsey and Billingsly closed the game at the line for the Maidens. Coaches, players and fans watched the clock drip as Frankston earned their third playoff win this season.
“The door is wide open,” Coker said. “These girls want it. They deserve it and they believe in themselves. Now let's go do it.”
