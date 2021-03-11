Cayuga's Charles Carroll and Frankston's Cael Bruno was selected to District 19-2A's first-team.
Carroll averaged close to 18 points through district for the Wildcats as he helped them secure a third-place finish. He enjoyed a 20 points game against Kerens and a pair of 18 point games against Frankston.
Bruno averaged around 14 points per game for the Indians as the leading scorer on a playoff team. He had a 20-points performance against Kerens, along with a 19-point game against top-ranked Martin's Mill and 16 points against fourth-ranked LaPoynor. He also put up 17 points against Cross Roads.
The Indians saw two additional names selected to second-team all-district in Brink Bizzell and Caleb Ramsey. Bizzell had his highest scoring outting against Cross Roads where he put up 15 points.
Ramsey had a couple of double-digit scoring efforts against Martin's Mill (11) and Cross Roads (10).
Isaiah Allen and Kody Loebig were honorable mentions for Frankston.
Cayuga's Austin Jenkins and Kirby Murray represented them on the second team. Jenkins broke out for a 20-points performance in Cayuga's 94-32 district opener against Cross Roads.
Caden Mullican and Spencer Calcote were among the honorable mentions for Cayuga.
