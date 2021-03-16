Frankston Maidens head coach Christi Coker was selected as the District 19-2A coach of the year.
Coker led the Maidens to a third place finish and their deepest playoff run since 2001 this past season. The Maidens playoff lost came to a third-ranked undefeated Douglass team in the regional semifinals.
Frankston scoring duo Abbie Ramsey and Tia Billingsly were present on the first team for the Maidens. Ramsey led Frankston in scoring throughout district and had a 29-point performance in their final game of the season.
Ramsey averaged close to 17 points in district in had her highest scoring game against Cayuga (24). She also had multiple 17 point performances against Kerens, LaPoynor and Cross Roads.
Ramsey was also named to the All-Region III team for Class 2A, Academic All-State for TABC and TGCA.
Frankston's Maggie Caveness earned a second team nod. Teallie Tatum, Brianna Looney, Kelsey Sexton, Shay Hatton and Kaylee Davis were all honorable mentions for the Maidens.
Ramsey, Tatum, Billingsly, Caveness, Sexton and Davis were also Academic All-District.
Cayuga's Aerin Thompson was named sixth woman of the year. Thompson averaged around seven points per game for the Ladycats.
Briley Shaw was the lone member to make the first team for Cayuga as their leading scorer. Shaw averaged 15 ppg for Cayuga, but busted out for a 24-point performance against Cross Roads.
Grace Gotcher and MacKenzie Legard earned second team for Cayuga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.