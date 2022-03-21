Frankston Maiden Wila Davis received the Newcomer of the Year award for District 19-2A.
Even as a freshman, Davis was consistently one of the best players on the court for the Maidens. Davis led the Maidens in scoring at nearly 14 points per game. She had an 18-point game against Cross Roads and a 17-point performance against Kerens. She also put up 17 points in her first playoff game against Centerville.
Brianna Looney and Ja’Shaylyn Hatton were first-team All-District players for the Maidens. Looney was outright the defensive spark for Frankston. She had multiple three steal games and even was a solid contributor on the offensive side of the ball averaging close to seven points a game. Hatton was a length defender and scorer for the Maidens as well. Hatton averaged around 10 points per game for the Maidens.
Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson received first-team praise for the Ladycats as their main offensive weapon. She averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the Ladycats. Mackenzie Legard was named to the second team for Cayuga after averaging six points, three assists and three rebounds for them.
For Frankston, Maggie Caveness and Kaylee Davis represented the Maidens on the second team.
