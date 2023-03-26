Frankston Indian AJ Donnell and Cayuga Wildcat Gunner Douglas highlighted the District 19-2A superlatives for their respective squads. Donnell was named Sixth Man of the Year, while Douglass took home Newcomer of the Year.
Donnell provided crucial minutes for Frankston as just a freshman. Despite not consistently being a leading scorer, his defense and presence on the court helped Frankston finish third in district and a game away from a regional tournament berth.
Douglass averaged a little over nine points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game for the Wildcats during his freshman season. He was an essential part of their district upset over Frankston where he scored eight points.
The Wildcats placed two on All-District first team in Chase Hearrell and Whit Jenkins. Hearrell served as their main facilitator and leading scorer. He averaged just over 10 points per game with three assists. Whit Jenkins was named to the first team in just his first year playing organized basketball. He made solid contributions on both ends of the floor averaging eight points, nearly five rebounds and three steals per game.
Bo Barrett and Dominic Johnson were second-team All-District honorees for the Wildcats. Marcus Thompson, Ben Winkel and Steven Wingfield were all honorable mentions.
For Frankston, Caleb Ramsey, Jake Westbrook and Benton Allen all represented the Indians on All-District first team.
Ramsey was a spark plug for Frankston’s offense all year and finished his career with over 1,000 points. He scored 13 points in their final playoff game against Martin’s Mill after scoring 11 fourth-quarter points against Crawford the game prior. He was a double-digit scorer for Frankston throughout his senior year at 15.6 points per game.
He was a Class 2A All-Region player and has also been selected to participate in the 18th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic on April 1st in Tyler.
Westbrook was their second-leading scorer on the year at 13.2. His shooting from behind the arc carried Frankston in many of their games. He also was their second-leading rebounder at 8.6 boards per game.
Allen wraps up their trio as their third first-team honoree. The senior forward led the team in rebounds at 9.3, along with averaging seven points per game. He was their defensive anchor all year.
Kason Newport and Kody Loebig were second-team honorees. Ke’Aundre Barnes and Tyler Rogers were honorable mentions.
