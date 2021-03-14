SAN ANTONIO – The Grapeland Sandies came within a few possessions of being crowned state champions Saturday afternoon following their 64-60 loss against the Clarendon Broncos.
After Grapeland fell victim to an 13-2 run from the Broncos that stretched from the final minutes of the third into the fourth quarter, the Sandies stared at a 54-46 deficit with under six minutes to go in the game.
On top of the eight-point deficit was the issue of foul trouble for BJ Lamb and Keizion Ashford – who both led the Sandies in scoring to that point.Back-to-back layups from Michael Dancer and Ashford, along with a made free throw, reduced their deficit to three.
The Broncos responded with a layup of their own to push the lead back to five. The Sandies remained poised. Lamb found his way to the basket on a tough contact layup that was followed by another layup from Ashford.
The two sides continued to trade baskets until the contest sat tied at 59 with :44 seconds remaining. Cadarian Wiley gave Grapeland the lead on his first free throw. The second fell off the rim before was hit out by a Broncos player.
Momentum was snatched away from the Sandies when Riley Murchison dribbled the ball off his foot and out-of-bounds. The mistake led to Clarendon being fouled on their next possession as LaMarcus Penigar stepped to the line and split his free throws – tying it at 60.
Ashford and Lamb watched from the sidelines as both seniors had picked up their fifth foul earlier in the quarter. Murchison pushed the ball down the court before having it stolen by Penigar who was fouled on the fast break as the crowd watched the ball fall through the net.
He missed the possible and-one attempt as signs of life were still present in Grapeland. Lakerian Smith attempted to take matters into his own hands – quickly dashing down the court as the clock dripped down.
Smith blew past his defender and leaped towards the rim – tumbling into another Broncos player. The ball fell through the basket. However, the possible and one was called a charge. Clarendon's Donovan Thompson got behind the defense on the ensuing inbounds pass for a final layup.
Lamb and Ashford led Grapeland with 19 points each. Lamb also had six assists. Cadarian Wiley had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
Grapeland finished the contest 0 of 8 from behind the arc and 14 of 29 from the free-throw line.
Lamb, Ashford and Dancer were all seniors playing their final game for the Sandies. Grapeland finished the season 29-2. They entered the postseason ranked third in the class with playoff wins over No. 1 Martin's Mill and No. 4 LaPoynor. Saturday afternoon's lost came against the No. 2-ranked Broncos.
