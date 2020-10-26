AUSTIN – Wednesday marked the start of basketball season for girl teams across the state. Oct. 28 will be the first day of practice for boys with girls scrimmages starting Oct. 31.
Along with the start of Texas basketball are preseason rankings. Both Grapeland teams and the Neches Tigers are represented in the first edition of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
The Grapeland Sandies are ranked fourth in Class 2A behind number-one ranked Martin Mills, Clarendon and Lipan. The Grapeland Sandiettes are ranked eighth.
The Neches Tigers are ranked 10th.
The Sandies were a win away from their second trip in four years to the UIL state basketball tournament following their 83-67 win over the Tenaha Tigers.
Their playoff run came to an end in their 72-65 loss against the Shelbyville Dragons. Grapeland finished the season with an overall record of 35-2.
The Sandiettes state title run came to an end in San Antonio, 59-49, to the Gruver Lady Hounds.
The Tigers were taken down in the area round of the playoffs against Calvert, 57-55.
Bi-District round of the playoffs for girls basketball this year will begin Feb. 11 through the 13th. The girls state tournament will be held March 4-6.
The boys Bi-District round will start Feb. 18-20 with their state tournament being scheduled March 11-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.