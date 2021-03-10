ALDINE – Four consecutive wins over top-20 ranked opponents has put the Grapeland Sandies back in the state title game for the first time in 36 years.
“Anytime you can make it through an exceptionally difficult region three you're feeling good,” Grapeland head coach Blake Doughty said. “We have to stay focus. Now wee have to win five games in a row against top-20 opponents.”
It didn't take long for the Sandies to display their offensive firepower Tuesday night at the Campbell Center in Aldine.
Grapeland scored the game’s first 13 points and ran out to a 23-2 lead. It was one of the more dominant stretches displayed during this postseason. And it was a stretch the Schulenburg Shorthorns was unable to overcome as the Sandies finished them off, 75-60.
Grapeland improved to 29-1 and will meet Clarendon, a 68-47 winner over Lipan, in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Just as explosive as the Sandies proved to be on offense, their full-court trap gave the Shorthorns fits throughout the first half.
Grapeland held a 38-22 lead at halftime. However, Schulenburg would adjust early in the third quarter – scoring the first six points of the second half, eventually pulling within 46-39 on a pair of free throws with 5:21 remaining in the quarter.
But Grapeland answered with a 17-2 surge that included four 3-pointers, including three by Riley Murchinson. The run blew the game open for good as the Sandies advanced to their first state title game since 1985.
Murchinson paced the Sandies with 23 points, Cadarian Wiley had 21 and BJ Lamb added 19.
It's been an emotional and unprecendented time for the Sandies during their playoff run. The biggest anomlay coming before their bi-district round matchup against the Frankston Indians where they were forced to relocate and reschedule their game several times due to several schools being without power.
A coin flip was left to decide who would host the inaugral playoff game – the flip going in favor of Frankston. 33 points from BJ Lamb helped the Sandies pulled out a 90-68 win over the Indians five days after he watched his house burn to the ground due to a electrical fire.
“I put what happen with my house behind me,” Lamb said. “My entire focus was on the game and how to help my team.”
Next on the agenda was Mart – who was been the key proprietor in Grapeland's playoff exits in football the past couple years. Martin's Mill, who was ranked number one in the state, ninth-ranked Gary and a fourth-ranked LaPoynor team who had previously handed the Sandies their lone lost of the season.
“It's been emotional,” Doughty said. “The mental side has been the hardest part. We play Mart, Martin's Mill, a super well-coached Gary team and you back it all up by playing the one team that beat you (LaPoynor). This is some disney movie stuff. It has been a mark of maturity for these guys to be able to get up and focused night in and night out.”
Grapeland will compete for their second state championship in program history and their first since 1985. Clarendon, the team standing in the way of that, is ranked second in the state. The two top-ranked teams will tipoff 10 a.m., Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
