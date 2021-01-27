Grapeland 101, Slocum 42
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiets eased past the Slocun Mustangs in large part to a huge night from behind the arc by Riley Murchison. Murchison cashed in six three's in the fourth quarter to help close the night for Grapeland.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 19 | 21 | 31 | 30
Slocum – 10 | 11 | 9 | 12
Grapeland Scorers:
- Riley Murchison 22 points
- Keizion Ashford 18 points
- Cadarian Wiley 15 points
- Mike Dancer 12 points
- Lekerian Smith 12 points
Slocum Scorers:
- Zach Bennett 17 points
Rusk 66, Palestine 58
RUSK – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their fifth straight game Tuesday after falling to the Rusk Eagles, 66-58.
In the Varsity boys game, Coach JJ had a new starting five that was working well in the beginning, playing well together, with high energy. #5 Chris Bryant at point guard, #0 T Wilson, #2 KJ Barrett, #15 Carlton, #24 Elvin Calhoun. and PHS took the early lead, 8-4.
When he did a wholesale swap we lost the lead. Put the starters back in and they clawed their way back. Bryant had a big 2nd quarter effort, and Calhoun was commanding the boards. Got back to within 3, but by halftime Rusk was back up 34-27.
In the third quarter, back-to-back steals and scores by Barrett and Bryant pulled Palestine within one, 40-39, but the Wildcats were never able to regain the lead. Costly turnovers in the fourth quarter allowed Rusk to pull away for the win, 66-58.
Calhoun led Palestine scorers with 18, followed by Bryant and Wilson with 15 each.
Fairfield 96, Elkhart 46
FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Elks continue to search for their first district win after dropping Tuesday's match to the Fairfield Eagles, 96-46. Josh Davis led the Elks in points with 15, while Wyett Thomas added in 12. Elkhart hosts Groesbeck Friday.
Martin's Mill 56, Frankston 35
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians fell to top-ranked Martin's Mill Tuesday, 56-35, at home.
Quarter Breakdown
Martin's Mill – 17 | 22 | 6 | 11
Frankston – 5 | 8 | 9 | 13
Frankston Scorers:
- Kody Loebig 8 points
- Isaiah Allen 7 points
LaPoynor 72, Cayuga 43
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats fell against fifth-ranked LaPoynor, 72-43, Tuesday evening at home. Individual stats were not reported for this game. Cayuga will travel to Malakoff to play Cross Roads Friday.
