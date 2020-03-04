CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies pulled away from the Rosebud-Lott Cougars, 75-62, behind a 20-point fourth quarter to close out the game.
Grapeland survived a rough shooting night Tuesday where they were 2-of-24 from behind the three-point line – by far their worst shooting performance of the season.
They were 40 percent from the field and still got a 30-point performance from BJ Lamb. Lamb endured a rough night from the arc going 1-for-5 from three, but he still managed to shoot 50 percent from the field.
His off shooting night didn't limit him from making a big contribution on the opposite end as he recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. The junior guard nearly posted a triple-double with nine steals on the night.
He also added four assists to pair with his big night.
Sophomore Cadarian Wiley continues to show the stage isn't too bright for him with his 20-point, seven-rebound effort.
More impressively, Wiley shot 100 percent from the floor going 10-for-10 on the night.
It's the third time this season he's shot perfect from the floor, but the first time he's done it while scoring over 13 points.
Keizion Ashford was third in scoring for the Sandies with 14 points. Ashford shot 80 percent from the charity stripe making 4-of-5 free throw attempts.
He also had a team-high six assists on the night.
Grapeland is two games away from a state tournament appearance and will face the Tenaha Tigers (23-9) Friday. Location is to be announced.
|#
|Athlete Name
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|Team Totals
|75
|31
|78
|40
|5
|Bj Lamb (Jr)
|30
|11
|25
|44
|3
|Cadarian Wiley (So)
|20
|10
|10
|100
|0
|Keizion Ashford (Jr)
|14
|5
|11
|45
|13
|Deco Bryant (Sr)
|5
|2
|8
|25
|10
|Austin Driskell (Sr)
|4
|2
|9
|22
|4
|Riley Murchison (Fr)
|2
|1
|13
|8
|2
|Dameion Smith (Jr)
|0
|2
|0
