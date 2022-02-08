GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies clinched their 14th consecutive district title in their 52-41 win over the Centerville Tigers Saturday.
The Sandies boys basketball program has been them pinnacle of success for their district over the past decade and a half. Last year, they nearly reached their ultimate goal of a state championship before falling in the last few seconds of the game.
This year, after losing several of their all-state players from that state tournament team, they’ve continued to thrive. They’re currently ranked 17th in Class 2A, while boasting an 11-game win streak. Omarian Wiley has been the standout player for the Sandies during their district run. Wiley has stepped up as Grapeland’s leading scorer this year – averaging 17.1 points per game. Wiley has recorded nine 20-point games this season and a 32-point game against Tarkington.
Wiley has also been the team’s leader in rebounds over the duration of the season at nearly eight boards per game. He’s also been a pest on the defensive end with nearly 2.5 steals per game. Riley Murchison has also been forced into a more prominent role this season for the Sandies. After been known for more of a spot of shooter in years past, Murchison has elevated his level of play to a solid 16.4 points per game.
He’s also averaging nearly four assists per game, which is a team high.
Senior Cadarian Wiley, who was the team’s inside presence during their state tournament run has showcased his ability to be effective in multiple facets of the game. Though he’s averaging six points this season, he’s leading the team in rebounds, assists and blocks during their 10-game district run. He currently sits at 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.
Johnny Lamb has also been a bright spot for Grapeland during their undefeated district stretch as they’ve watched him elevate his level of play from non-district. He went from nine points per game to being their third-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game. He was one of 10 week 11 nominees for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball. He led the Sandies to a 70-28 win over Leon in his 21-point performance.
He had a season high of 31 points in their win over Groveton earlier this season.
Grapeland travels to Lovelady today before closing out district next Tuesday against Groveton.
