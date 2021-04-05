AUSTIN – Grapeland Sandies basketball stars Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley were all named to the Class 2A All-State team.
All three were also named All-Regional players for Class 2A-Region III. Lamb and Ashford was also named to the UIL state tournament all-tournament team.
Lamb averaged 16.3 points per game, 6.3 assists, five rebounds and four steals en route to claiming the district's highest honor – MVP. Lamb enjoyed a pair of 22-point games against Centerville.
Ashford was also another scoring threat for the Sandies but also averaged four steals on the defensive end. He had a pair of 10 steal games against Slocum and Groveton, along with 13 total steals in their two matchups against Centerville.
Both seniors led Grapeland in scoring with 19 points each in the 2A state championship game in San Antonio.
Wiley, the team's leading rebounder, averaged 16 points per game and nine rebounds. Wiley broke out with a 41 point game against district foe Groveton. He also had a 23-point game against Centerville and a pair of 20-plus performances against Leon.
Neches pair John Snider and Jase Kincade were named Class 1A All-Region IV players for the Tigers.
