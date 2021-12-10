FRANKSTON – The Grapeland Sandies wrapped up day one of the Frankston tournament with a 55-46 win over the Frankston Indians Thursday.
The Sandies were flawless during pool play as they finished 2-0 on the day. Their first win came against the Ore City Rebels who they beat 83-56 thanks to a 29-point outing from Riley Murchison and a 25-point game from Omarian Wiley.
However, Grapeland did begin a bit slow Thursday evening against a troubling Frankston zone defense. The Indians were able to build an early 7-2 lead before the Sandies raced out to a quick 6-0 run. Lakerina Smith gave the Sandies an 8-7 lead on a three from the left corner. Caleb Ramsey, who had the hot hand for Frankston, shot back with his first three of the contest. The sides traded buckets down the stretch of the first quarter as Grapeland took a 13-12 lead into the second.
Frankston opened with the first two buckets of the second. A sweet pump fake from Josh Fridinger got him open for an easy pull-up from the free-throw line. Isaiah Allen scored the second basket on a hard take to the rim. From that point, Grapeland sped out to a 15-2 run that was led by Riley Murchison.
It allowed Grapeland to build an 18-28 lead that resulted in a 31-24 advantage at the half.
Another strong start to the quarter allowed Frankston to trim their deficit to three on back-to-back baskets from Allen and Benton Allen. Grapeland pushed back with two buckets of their own before Ramsey cashed in his second three of the game.
A floater in the lane from Ramsey pulled them within two before a left-wing three from Kody Loebig gave them a 36-35 lead – their first lead since the 6:30 mark of the second quarter.
Their time in front was short as Grapeland ended the quarter scoring the last four points to give them a 39-38 lead going into the fourth.
Murchison pushed Grapeland in front by four after converting an and-one opportunity.
Ramsey did his best to keep Frankston close as he splashed his second three of the half. After a Wiley layup on the opposite end, a pair of free throws from Ramsey pulled the Indians back within one.
Frankston’s Kason Newport found a great time to record his first basket on a corner three that pushed the Indians ahead, 46-44. However, the made three sparked an 11-0 run from the Sandies that salted the game away. Wiley led the Sandies with 21 points, while Murchison followed with 16.
Frankston’s Ramsey put up 21 points on the evening.
