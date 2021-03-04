Grapeland Sandiette Teira Jones was selected as District 20-2A Most Valuable Player – her second consecutive year receiving the district's highest honor.
Jones averaged nearly 18 points through the Sandiettes district win that landed them at 10-3 and as the second seed.
Grapeland's Mary Jane Watson and Christi Shepherd represented the Sandiettes on All-District first team. Shepherd broke out with a big 22-point night against Groveton in Grapeland's 56-32 win.
Watson averaged around 11 points through district and doubled as the team's offensive facilitator.
Telia Arthur earned second-team All-District, while Lila Munoz and Cyshia Black were honorable mentions.
Slocum's Marlee Lasiter earned second-team All-District for the Lady Mustangs, while seniors Libby Kessel and Bella McNeil earned honorable mentions.
