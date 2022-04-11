The Grapeland and Slocum basketball programs both were honored with their fair share of superlatives on the 20-2A All-District team. Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley was named the district’s most valuable player. Slocum’s Jose Molina received Offensive Player of the Year. Slocum’s Mark Guess and Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley shared Defensive Player of the Year, while Slocum head coach Bret Cockerham was named Coach of the Year.
Omarian was the leading scorer for the Sandies. The junior guard averaged nearly 16.6 points per game, eight rebounds and 2.2 steals per game – all team highs. Wiley enjoyed a 32-point game early in the season against Tarkington, which was just one of 10 games where he scored more than 20 points.
Molina was the leading scorer for the Mustangs at over 10 points per game. Cadarian was Grapeland’s second-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game. He also averaged nearly two steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Cockerham coached the Mustangs to a third-place finish in District 20-2A. They finished 8-4 in district and 19-14 overall before falling in the bi-district round against the LaPoynor Flyers.
Slocum’s Ryan LaRoche, Stratton Wendell and Lex Rich represented the Mustangs on the All-District first team. Grapeland’s Lekerina Smith and Johnny Lamb received All-District honors for the Sandies. Lamb was the third-leading scorer for Grapeland at 10 points per game, while Smith followed him at eight.
Grapeland had three earn second team nods in Riley Murchison – who was their second-leading scorer at 16 ppg – Kionte Willis and Cole Goolsby. For Slocum, Jesse Pierce was their lone representative. Conner Vickers was a honorable mention for the Mustangs, while Zandric Anderson received that for the Sandies.
Murchison, Cadarian, Jax Vickers, Lamb, Nate Ivey, Goolsby, Omarian and Jason DeCleutte were academic All-District. Slocum’s Daniel Barlow, Mark Guess, Ryan LaRoche, Jose Molina and Conner Vickers made the All-Academic team for the Mustangs.
Slocum Lady Mustang head coach Mark Leuschner highlighted their superlatives as Coach of the Year. Lady Mustangs Marlee Lasiter and Taylor Teems made first team All-District. Lexi Bennett was a second-team honoree.
For the Sandeittes, Te’Lia Jones represented them on the first team as their leading scorer. Jones had multiple 20-point performances for Grapeland. Sa’Ria Davis was a second-team honoree for Grapeland.
