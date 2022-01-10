FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians overcame a third-quarter deficit Friday to defeat the Mineola Yellowjackets 39-35 at home.
The Indians needed a bit of fourth-quarter heroics after they trailed for the first three-quarters of Friday night’s non-district contest against 3A Mineola.
As usual, the Indians zone defense created problems for a Mineola who had scored at least 55 points in three of their previous four contests. They jumped out to an early thanks to three from TJ Moreland. Frankston’s Jake Westbrook responded with a three to tie things back up. However, the Indians couldn’t seem to contain the shooting of Moreland who knocked down three highly contested three-point shots.
Moreland helped the Yellowjackets build a 9-3 advantage before a steal and layup from Caleb Ramsey ended their run. However, a fourth three and final layup from Mineola extended their lead to 14-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Frankston continued to struggle to find their offensive rhythm. A lone free throw from Benton Allen was the lone point of the quarter until the 1:08 mark of the second when Allen skied for a rebound and put back.
Isaiah Allen scored the final five points of the first half on a layup and wing three to cut their deficit to seven, 20-13, at the half.
Frankston was held under double figures for the third consecutive quarter, but their stingy defense allowed them to remain close. Westbrook opened the third with the first basket before Allen followed him with a tough drive to the basket.
Mineola responded with a 7-0 run to build their lead to 10 before Cael Bruno found his first basket of the game off an assist from Reese Hicks. Ramsey scored the final basket of the quarter, which left Frankston trailing 27-21 in the quarter.
The Indians saved their best scoring quarter for the finale. Westbrook cashed in his first three of the game before a pull-up jumper from Kody Loebig moved the Indians within one possession, 29-26.
A slick crossover and finish at the basket from Isaiah Allen had the Indians trailing by one with 6:30 left in the game. The Yellowjackets finally scored their second basket of the quarter, but Frankston quickly responded with a corner three from Bruno that tied it at 31 with 5:07 left in the contest.
Back-to-back baskets from Mineola temporarily shifted momentum back to their side before six consecutive points from Ramsey pushed the Indians ahead 37-35. A final layup from Bruno placed an exclamation point on Frankston’s strong fourth-quarter comeback.
Isaiah Allen finished as the team’s leading scorer with 11 points. Westbrook followed with eight points, with Ramsey offered six.
