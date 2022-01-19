FRANKSTON – The 21st ranked Frankston Indians opened their district schedule Tuesday night with a 42-33 win over the Cayuga Wildcats.
The Indians were set to open district on the road last Friday against the Kerens Bobcats, but COVID issues forced Kerens ISD to temporarily close. So instead, Frankston rode their seven-game win streak into their district home opener against a Cayuga team who were fresh off a 73-37 win against Cross Roads.
The story of the game was Frankston’s defense, which has been the catalyst for their win streak, and their ability to create open looks behind the arc. After Cayuga took an early 3-2 lead thanks to a corner three from JaCorie Bradley, Frankston answered with back-to-back threes from Jake Westbrook and Cael Bruno.
A Kody Loebig pull jumper in front of two defenders extended their lead to 10-5 four minutes into the quarter. Bruno found his spot once again on their next possession – knocking down a right-wing three to give them a 13-5 lead. Cayuga’s Chase Hearell fired back with a three of his own before an Allen layup ended the quarter for Frankston, 15-8.
Frankston continued to stay in rhythm from deep. Kason Newport opened the quarter with his first three of the contest and Frankston’s fourth of the half. Cayuga did a sound job of withstanding Frankston’s three-point barrage and responded with a 7-0 run led by a pair of baskets from Graham Story.
Westbrook ended Cayuga’s run when he cashed in on their fifth three of the half – shifting the lead back to six. Frankston’s lead ballooned to 12 by quarter’s end thanks to another three from Westbrook and a fast break finish from Loebig.
Frankston’s defense remained a problem for Cayuga to find clean looks throughout the second half. After Marcus Thompson opened the third with a layup, Cayuga was held scoreless for the next five minutes of game time. However, scoring was scarce for both sides as Frankston only scored five points during that span. A fourth three from Westbrook brought him to 12 points in the contest. Hearell finally broke through for Cayuga with a needed three from the left hash.
A block by Cayuga’s Bo Barrett on Bruno resulted in a fast break finish for Bradley on the opposite end. Cayuga trailed 35-22 entering the final quarter.
Cayuga put up their best statistical quarter of the game but was unable to generate enough stops to make the game close. Frankston scored the first four points of the quarter on free throws from Newport and a layup from Bruno. Cayuga’s Spencer Calcote sunk his first three of the game off the dime from Hearell as they still trailed by 15 with 3:03 remaining.
Cayuga did outscore Frankston 8-2 during the final three minutes of action as Bradley closed it out with back-to-back threes to bring him to 11 points in the game. Thompson and Hearell followed him with six each.
Westbrook led the Indians with 12 points. Allen finished with nine and Bruno added eight.
Frankston travels to Kerens today to make up for Friday’s game, while Cayuga prepares to host Martin’s Mill Friday.
