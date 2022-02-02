FRANKSTON – The 21st ranked Frankston Indians got back in the win column Tuesday evening as they swept the season series against Kerens, 77-26.
The Indians are tasked with playing in one of the toughest divisions in all of class 2A. They’re coming off a back-to-back ranked game against Martin’s Mills and LaPoynor – who both reside inside the top 15 teams in Class 2A. They suffered defeat to both teams but had a chance to upset Martin’s Mill on their final possession of the game.
Frankston was able to quickly put that game behind them as they suffocated Kerens defensively and watched four scorers reach double figures. The Indians had already taken care of the Bobcats in round one of the district, 65-25, but you wouldn’t be able to tell where this game was headed after the first quarter.
The Indians jumped out to a 12-3 lead on back-to-back and-one conversion from Kody Loebig and Caleb Ramsey. But in the final 45 seconds, Kerens was able to lift themselves back into the game as a 5-0 run to end the period left them trailing by only four.
That end-of-quarter momentum failed to translate into the second for Kerens. Frankston shot out the gate on a 12-4 run that was highlighted by back-to-back threes from Cael Bruno and Isaiah Allen. Frankston outscored Kerens 21-10 in the quarter. Caleb Ramsey scored the final two baskets of the quarter on fast-break layups as they took a 33-18 lead into halftime.
As the Indian offense continued to surge, the Bobcats trended in the opposite direction. An eight-point quarter from Bruno spearheaded their offense. A 14-2 run spanned more than half the quarter for the Indians as their lead widened to 27. Bruno seemed to be in rhythm for his first pair of jumpers that fell through the net. Frankston led 50-24 at the end of three.
There wasn’t any lag from the prior quarter into the fourth as Kerens struggled to keep stride with Frankston. The Indians held Kerens to just eight points in the second half – only two in the fourth. The Indians cashed in on four threes in the fourth – two coming on back-to-back shots from Jake Westbrook. Bruno and Kason Newport contributed to the other two.
An astonishing flip from the first half saw Frankston outscore the Bobcats 44-8. Bruno led the team with 18 points. Allen followed with 15, Ramsey added 14 and Newport finished with 12.
The Indians travel to Cayuga Friday where they’ll get the chance to sweep the season series and possibly take control of the third seed.
